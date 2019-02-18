ADES wins two onshore contracts in Saudi Arabia

2/18/2019

LONDON and DUBAI -- ADES International Holding PLC, an oil & gas drilling and production services provider in the Middle East and North Africa, is pleased to announce that it has secured two onshore drilling contracts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following a competitive tender process.

Each of the secured contracts has a tenure of seven years (five years fixed and two years optional) that will add a total estimated backlog of $ 150 million. Operations are due to commence in second-half 2019.

The group will order two new-build onshore rigs that meet the contract specifications for a total cost of up to $ 45 million. ADES sees long-term potential for these assets in the Saudi market.

Dr. Mohamed Farouk, CEO of ADES International Holding, said, “ADES’ reputation for operational excellence and its exemplary safety record allow it to bid for and win competitive tenders across the region. We have leveraged this strength to build a substantial presence in Saudi Arabia’s onshore and offshore markets with long term, secure contracts. Organic growth is in line with our strategy post the recent acquisitions and we expect to generate a strong return on this investment whilst delivering excellent customer service and value for money for our client.”

